Sarah Geronimo debuts 'Himig ng Puso' on 'ASAP'

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA - Sarah Geronimo on Sunday performed her new song "Himig ng Puso" for the first time on "ASAP Natin 'To."

The pop superstar had just released the track in February of this year, following a string of other singles that she had released since October of the previous year.

Geronimo marked her 20th anniversary in the entertainment industry last March 1. To celebrate this milestone, she will stage a concert at the Araneta Coliseum on May 12.

Geronimo took a break from showbiz in 2020 after getting married to actor Matteo Guidicelli.

It was only recently that she returned to the entertainment scene, saying: “The reason bakit po ako nagpahinga ng konti, I really want to offer [sa] ang ating pong listeners ['yung mga] original songs. Iba kasi talaga when you sing your own song, 'yung OPM talaga, iba sa pakiramdam,” she said.

Since she’s been away from the limelight for a while, Geronimo said she appreciates how her avid supporters patiently waited for her comeback.

“Grabe ang aking pasasalamat sa inyo. 'Yung walang sawang naghintay at sumuporta, even 'yung mga tao na talagang positive pa rin ang pagtanggap sa akin kahit na meron akong iba-ibang choices sa buhay ko personally, nandiyan pa rin sila. You know who you are, maraming salamat po,” she said.

Geronimo started her showbiz career when she won the talent show "Star for a Night" back in 2003. Since then, she has been one of the most successful singers and actresses in the Philippines.