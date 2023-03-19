Jessy Mendiola dotes on daughter Rosie is fresh snaps

MANILA — Actress Jessy Mendiola shared some fresh snapshots on her social media account over the weekend featuring herself and her baby daughter Rosie.

The photographs, which were taken by her husband Luis Manzano, capture Mendiola as an affectionate mother, gazing fondly at her adorable child.

“I love you, my Rosie,” the actress captioned her post.

Netizens were quick to observe the striking resemblance between baby Rosie and Mendiola.

Manzano himself went as far as stating that their offspring only inherited his nose, whereas the rest of her features are strongly reminiscent of her mother's.

Manzano, 41, and Mendiola, 30, announced being expectant parents in August 2022. They welcomed Rosie in December later that year.

The two got married in February 2021 in a garden ceremony, which they also belatedly announced two months later.