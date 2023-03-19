MANILA – Janella Salvador has announced that she might stage a concert this year.

Salvador revealed this on “ASAP Natin ‘To” on Sunday after performing Ariana Grande’s “positions” in celebration of her 25th birthday.

“Last year was my 10th year. I might have a concert this year,” she said.

Although she refused to disclose any further details, Salvador hinted that she is already preparing for the special show.

"Ito na, nagpre-prepare na," she quipped.

Meanwhile, hosts Regine Velasquez and Martin Nievera asked Salvador what makes her 25th year extra special.

Her answer: “First of all yung support nan are-receive ko from everyone around me, whether they are close to me or the supports and even po kayo Ate Reg and Tito Martin.”

Salvador said it means a lot to her that the people surrounding her are unwavering in their belief in what she can offer as an artist.

Fresh from the success of "Mars Ravelo's Darna,” Salvador said she plans to concentrate on her concert but she’s open to doing another television series, or even movies.