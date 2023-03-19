MANILA – Jane de Leon turned to Instagram to express gratitude to her followers for their prayers for her mother, who recently had an operation.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, de Leon gave an update stating that her mom is now doing well after overcoming her eighth surgery.

She also took the opportunity to say how proud she is of her mom for powering through every operation.

“I know that it must be difficult especially as this is your 8th surgery (head, heart x4, legs and now your wrist). Every surgery is extra dangerous for you because of your heart problem. Yet here you are fighting for us,” de Leon said.

“The scars on your body made us call you ‘Frankenstein Mom’ to which you just answer with a smile. You’re such a strong person mama and I am proud of you,” she added.

Last week, de Leon said her mom’s health situation is the reason why she is currently inactive on social media.

De Leon is coming off the success of the series “Mars Ravelo’s Darna” which ended last month, February 11.



