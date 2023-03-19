P-pop idols BGYO teamed up with Donny Pangilinan for a performance this Sunday on "ASAP Natin 'To."

Together, they performed Harry Styles' popular track "Watermelon Sugar.”

Pangilinan comes off the success of his movie “An Inconvenient Love” with his onscreen partner Belle Mariano. They are gearing up for another television series.

The boys of BGYO, on the other hand, are hitting another milestone in showbiz as they are nearing their second anniversary in the music scene.

They are set to mark the event with a fan con billed as “Be Us” second anniversary album showcase at the SM City North EDSA Skydome on May 12, Friday.

The group’s sophomore album “Be Us” showed great success as it has racked up over 4.3 million streams, while its tracks “Magnet” and “Tumitigil Ang Mundo” reached 1 million and 1.5 million streams, respectively, on Spotify.