'The Outfit' stars talk about their roles in the film

"The Outfit" writer and filmmaker Graham Moore. Courtesy: Focus Features “The Outfit”

'The Outfit' is a gripping thriller co-written and directed by Academy Award winner Graham Moore.

At its center is veteran actor Mark Rylance who plays a tailor working for mobsters.

"We shot this about exactly a year ago, right in the thick of the pandemic. I'm a first-time filmmaker and I can honestly tell you that I would not have chosen to direct my first film at the height of a global pandemic, but that's where we found ourselves. And that's where we were. And I think as a community of filmmakers and collaborators, we came together and pulled it off," Moore shared.

At the film's recent special screening, its leading lady Zoey Deutch talked about her role in the movie and how she immediately fell in love with her character.

"I play Mable, who is a young woman navigating a very tough situation and she shares a lot in common with Leonard played my Mark Rylance and whether they know it or not, they have this father-daughter-like relationship. The script in general was such a masterful work of art and I just read it and immediately was like, 'I need to I need to find a way that I can convince Graham to be in it.'," Deutch said.

Lea Thompson and Zoey Deutch. Courtesy: Focus Features “The Outfit”

Zoey's mom, actress-turned-director Lea Thompson, whose long list of film credits includes classics like 'Back to the Future' and 'Some Kind of Wonderful' attended the screening to support her daughter. She described having an artistic family 'a funny dynamic.'

"Because we're all in the business and we have a shorthand with each other. Sometimes we're just like, 'no, we're not going to talk at all about it. And then a lot of times, it's funny because my girls call my husband a lot for advice. I'm always like, ‘Why don’t you call me for advice? Why are you always calling him?'," Thompson quipped.

Dylan O'Brien and Zoey Deutch. Courtesy: Focus Features “The Outfit”

'The Outfit' also stars Dylan O'Brien who portrays the son of a dangerous man. "With that comes like a lot of daddy issues. I think he desperately seeks his father's approval. He's sort of the number two behind his pops, you know. He calls the shots. It's probably little protected around town to you know, oh, he's a gangster by the way," O'Brien said, adding that he relished playing a gangster role.