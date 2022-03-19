Photos from Robi Domingo's Twitter account and ABS-CBN Entertainment

Award-winning TV host Robi Domingo confirmed that he will be gracing the campaign rally of presidential bet Leni Robredo in Pasig City on March 20, Sunday.

In his social media accounts, Domingo announced that he will be supporting Robredo’s presidential bid and Sen. Kiko Pangilinan’s vice- presidential campaign.

“Ladies and Gentlemen, Boys and Girls, ALL OVER THE WORDL! I will be supporting the Leni-Kiko campaign this 2022 elections,” he said in a post.

He also reiterated that, like other Pinoy artists who have performed in past Leni-Kiko campaign rallies, he received no payment for attending the event.

“Just like the other performers, no payment will be received for the support. See you on March 20, 2022 at Emerald Ave, Pasig City. Game ka?” Domingo added.

Domingo is joining the OPM band Ben&Ben, which formally endorsed Vice President Robredo and Pangilinan in its statement confirming its performance for the tandem in the Metro Manila rally.

“Ben&Ben supports the campaign of Leni Robredo and Kiko Pangilinan this 2022 elections. The band will not be paid for its support,” the group said.

Ben&Ben will also perform in Nueva Ecija on March 22. The band said its participation in other campaign sorties is “possible.”

In the past month since the campaign period kicked off, several bands have lent their talent to election candidates, with the likes of Rivermaya, Moonstar88, Imago, and Ely Buendia’s band supporting Robredo and Pangilinan; and Hale and Silent Sanctuary performing for UniTeam.

