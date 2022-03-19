Watch more on iWantTFC

Fans of hit series “He’s Into Her” took Twitter by storm as the show trended anew after the release of its full trailer on Saturday.

The official trailer of the series’ second installment was a top trending topic on Twitter and has garnered over 46,000 views on YouTube, as of writing.

The more than 2-minute clip began with what appeared to be a struggle for Deib (Donny Pangilinan) to get the approval of Max’s (Belle Mariano) father.

Deib also faced a bullying complaint, which could lead to his expulsion from the Benison International School.

Aside from the struggles of Pangilinan’s character, the trailer also teased the new faces joining the “Bearkadas” in the second season.

Last month, JC Alcantara, Shanaia Gomez, Reich Alim, Rajo Serrano, River Joseph, CJ Salonga, Zach Castañeda, and Mikha Lim were announced to join the cast of “He’s Into Her.”

The trailer's voiceover also hinted at more “kilig” moments from DonBelle and other cast members in Season 2, which would start airing in April.

But drama will also unfold in the new season as the rivalry between Deib and Randall (Jeremiah Lisbo) for Max’s heart continues.

In one instance, a rain-soaked Deib and Max will face off in a confrontation about lies and secrets.

Based on the novel by Maxine Lat, “He’s Into Her” originally premiered in May and spanned 10 episodes. The massive popularity of its debut season spurred the second, which was announced at a post-finale thanksgiving concert.

“He’s Into Her” also reaped numerous recognitions, notably from the Asian Academy Creative Awards and the Venice TV Awards.

The series propelled Mariano and Pangilinan to stardom. The screen partners have since been dubbed the “New Gen Phenomenal Love Team,” in light of their consecutive successes, which also include the movie “Love Is Color Blind.”