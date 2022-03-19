Dingdong, Jessa, Jayda impress LA crowd with 'Revelation'

Watch more on iWantTFC

The Philippines' original Prince of Pop Dingdong Avanzado, the phenomenal diva Jessa Zaragoza, and their daughter Jayda, who's out to make a name for herself, treated fans to a night of beautiful music.

This past weekend, the first leg of their Revelation US tour was held at Alex Theater in Glendale, California where fans danced and sang along to original Pilipino music, classics, and new songs.

Fans came from near and far not only to have a good time but also to raise funds for the rehabiliation of victims of Typhoon Odette through ABS-CBN Foundation International as well as the Jesus is Risen Foundation's missionary outreach efforts.

"It was so much fun, we’ve seen Dingdong before in Noypitz but this one was different because it was the whole family," Fontana resident Pearl Sarabia said.

One of the big revelations of the show is proof that fans have been eager to return to live concerts. The tour is the first in-person live event staged by TFC in over two years. Earlier this month, Los Angeles County, which was once the epicenter of the Covid-19 pandemic, finally eased up on indoor masking restrictions, giving fans the confidence to return to normalcy.

"Finally, we had a chance to get together and connect. It's refreshing. It's awesome; reminder that God is always faithful and they brought that message," Annabelle DeLeon, a fan from Rancho Cucamonga, said.



The second leg of the Revelation tour will take place at the Fox Theater in Redwood City, California on March 26. Tickets are available at mytfc.com/revelation.