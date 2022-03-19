Photo from Dimples Romana's Instagram account



Shortly after revealing she was pregnant with her third child, veteran actress Dimples Romana showcased her baby bump in a photo shoot with her family.

On Saturday, Romana dropped on Instagram a series of snaps from the maternity shoot that also featured her husband Boyet Ahmee and two children: Callie, 18, and Alonzo, 7.

“The FIRST of four concepts. AIR. Breathing it like dreams. The past year has been interestingly challenging for our family. A lot has happened. And we have learned so much from every misstep. We are growing. We are rising,” the actress said in the caption.

Romana, 37, added "we are reminded that the heavens have better plans for all of us."

The "Viral Scandal" actress also gave a shoutout to those who sent congratulatory messages.

“Thank you so much everyone for sending us so much LOVE for baby E. It was a silent prayer of my heart that I never even could utter dahil Alam namin that our tiny family already has more than enough blessings to thank the heavens for,” she said.

“At a time when so much are being taken away from all of us, to be given such a blessing as huge as this, we are HUMBLED,” Romana told her 3.6 million Instagram followers.

Romana announced her pregnancy last Friday, during a media conference for Fortima, a vitamin supplement she endorses.

At the conclusion of the virtual event, Romana said, “I want to share my joy to everybody because this is something very, very important to me, for my husband, and for my family.”