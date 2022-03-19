BTS Jin undergoes surgery for finger injury

BTS vocalist Kim Seokjin underwent surgery for a finger injury, BigHit Music announced on Saturday.

In a statement on Weverse, the record label said Jin injured his left index finger “during his daily activities” and was rushed to the emergency room for treatment on Friday.

The tendons on the artist’s finger incurred partial damage and surgery was required to repair the extensor.

Doctors assured the treatment was successful and that Jin has been discharged from the hospital, the agency reported.

“He will wear a cast for the time being for stabilization and a speedy recovery. Jin will focus on rest and treatment to fully recover from the injury and to resume his activities in good health,” Big Hit Music explained.

“We will continue to provide support for the rapid recovery of Jin, placing our highest priority on the health and safety of our artists,” it added.

The injury comes a week after BTS concluded their BTS Permission to Dance on Stage-Seoul concert.

Jin along with RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are set to fly to the United States in April for their four-day in-person concert at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on April 8, April 9, April 15, and April 16.

The septet is also gearing up to perform at the 64th GRAMMY Awards where they had been nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.