MANILA — Ben&Ben and South Border are the latest Filipino bands that are set to perform at a presidential candidate’s campaign rally, with respective announcements of their guest appearance released Friday.

The nine-piece band behind the hits “Leaves” and “Kathang Isip” also formally endorsed Vice President Leni Robredo and Sen. Kiko Pangilinan, in its statement confirming its performances for the tandem.

“Ben&Ben supports the campaign of Leni Robredo and Kiko Pangilinan this 2022 elections. The band will not be paid for its support,” the act said.

Ben&Ben will perform at the rallies of the Robredo-Pangilinan ticket in Pasig City on March 20, as well as in Nueva Ecija on March 22, according to the statement.

The band said its participation in other campaign sorties is “possible.”

South Border, meanwhile, was announced as a guest performer at the Marikina City rally of presidential aspirant Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. and his running mate Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio on March 19.

UniTeam, on its official social media pages, described the event as the “Unity Concert,” where South Border is described as a featured performer.

The ‘90s R&B band best known for “Rainbow” has yet to make its own announcement of its participation at the Marcos-Duterte rally.

In the past month since the campaign period kicked off, several bands have lent their talent to election candidates, with the likes of Rivermaya, Moonstar88, Imago, and Ely Buendia’s band supporting Robredo and Pangilinan; and Hale and Silent Sanctuary performing for UniTeam.

