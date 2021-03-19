Xian Lim cast as present-day Isko Moreno in musical film; mayor reacts

MANILA — Manila Mayor Isko Moreno commended the casting of actor-singer Xian Lim to play him in the upcoming musical biopic “Yorme.”

“I am thankful to him. Bagay naman sa kaniya,” Moreno told ABS-CBN News Friday night following the confirmation of Viva Artists Agency insiders that Lim was chosen for the role of the present-day Moreno over other actors.

Lim had his first-day shoot this week with “Yorme” director Joven Tan in Batangas.

“I think Xian can give justice to the character. I believe in him and I hope he can inspire other people through this movie,” Moreno said.

A co-production of Viva Films and Saranggola Productions, “Yorme” has also cast Mccoy de Leon as the young Moreno during his rise from poverty to stardom via German Moreno’s talent show “That’s Entertainment.”

Other actors considered for the present-day Moreno were Marvin Agustin, JC Santos and Matteo Guidicelli.

Still to be cast is the leading lady of “Yorme.”

“I am giving the director the liberty to choose whoever he wants to work with,” said Moreno.

Tan previously told ABS-CBN News that Moreno has nothing to do with the project, and that it is not a campaign movie for the 2022 elections. Tan pitched the story to Saranggola Productions as an inspirational movie last year.

It consists of 19 original songs composed by Tan, who previously made his mark as an award-winning composer of ABS-CBN’s “Himig Handog” songwriting competition.

“Maraming magka-cameo dito from ‘That’s Entertainment’ and tribute na rin ito kay German Moreno,” Tan said, citing the guest appearances of the show’s alumni and other stars such as Jestoni Alarcon, Tina Paner, Ramon Christopher, Karen Timbol, Lovely Rivero, Ricky Rivero, Brylle Mondejar, Jojo Alejar, Jovit Moya, and Jennifer Mendoza.

Tan has finished shooting the sequence of Moreno as the film’s storyteller.

Related videos:

Watch more in iWantTFC