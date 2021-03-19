Trailer of upcoming series 'Init sa Magdamag' gets 3.2M views in less than a day

MANILA — The trailer of ABS-CBN's upcoming sexy drama series “Init sa Magdamag,” starring Gerald Anderson, Yam Concepcion, and JM de Guzman, has been warmly received by netizens.

As of writing, the trailer uploaded on the official Facebook page of Star Creatives has been viewed for over 3.2 million times. It also has over 123,000 views on ABS-CBN Entertainment's YouTube page.

The trailer introduces the lead characters — Tupe (Anderson), Rita (Concepcion), and Peterson (de Guzman) — and their love triangle marred with political drama and clashing dreams.

An aspiring doctor, Tupe gets falsely accused as being involved in the corrupt activities of his government official-father (Joey Marquez), affecting his relationship with Rita.

Years after Tupe’s apparent disappearance, Rita finds a new love in Peterson, who credits her for becoming a changed man as he pursues political office.

Complications arise, however, when Tupe and Rita cross paths again, triggering Peterson’s rage.

“Init sa Magdamag” is set to join ABS-CBN’s “Primetime Bida” lineup starting April 19.

The series will be seen on TV5, A2Z Channel 11, Kapamilya Channel, Jeepney TV, Kapamilya Online Live, and iWant TFC; as well as WeTV and iflix, where VIP users will have access to two advance episodes.

