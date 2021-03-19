‘So sila nga?’ Ruffa’s comment on Maris’ post about Rico appears to confirm rumored romance

MANILA — With their video of an intimate jamming session, and Rico Blanco telling Maris Racal “love you,” fans of the rock icon and the actress appear to have enough basis to say they’re together.

Still, neither Blanco, 48, nor Racal, 23, has confirmed being an official couple since she made waves on social media with her sweet birthday greeting for the “Your Universe” hitmaker on Wednesday.

The apparent “confirmation,” at least for followers of Racal, came from the actress’ “Stay-In Love” co-star Ruffa Gutierrez.

Gutierrez was among the celebrities who commented on Racal’s Instagram post. She wrote: “Ayyyyyy (heart-eyes emoji) The cat is out of the bag (surprised and heart emojis)”.

“So sila na nga?” a fan replied to Gutierrez’s comment.

“Parang ito na ‘yung sagot na hinihintay ko!” wrote another.

Another quipped, “Kunfeyrm!”

Watch more in iWantTFC

Racal and Blanco first had a public exchange on social media in 2018 when the former “Pinoy Big Brother” housemate sought for creative input for her music. At the time, a fan of both tagged Blanco in a comment on Racal’s tweet, getting an affirmative answer from the former Rivermaya member.

A year later in 2019, Blanco and Racal released a duet of the latter’s single, where he is credited as a collaborator, “Abot Langit.”

Related video: