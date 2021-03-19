Sagip Pelikula streams 14 restored films of Ricky Lee to mark writer's birthday month

MANILA -- ABS-CBN Film Restoration paid tribute to multi-awarded screenwriter Ricky Lee, who is celebrating his birthday on Friday, March 19.

To celebrate his work, ABS-CBN is streaming 14 digitally restored and remastered films written by Lee in "Sagip Pelikula Festival: The Films of Ricky Lee" on KTX for a month. The streaming started on March 16 and will end on April 16.

The 14 films available for streaming on are "Separada," "Himala," "Nagsimula sa Puso," "Minsan Lang Kita Iibigin," "Anak," "Labs Kita Okey Ka Lang," "Nasaan Ka Man," "Sa Aking mga Kamay," "Patayin sa Sindak si Barbara," "Minsan Minahal Kita," "Cain at Abel," "Haplos," "Karnal," and "Moral."

In a social media post on Friday, Lee said he feels blessed to have worked with the country's top directors.

"Bihira akong mag-post dahil usually nahihiya ako pero magpu-post ako ngayon, hindi dahil birthday ko, kundi dahil sa ginagawang film restrospective ng ABS-CBN Restoration Sagip-Pelikula ng mga pelikulang sinulat ko, para sa birthday month ko," Lee wrote.

"Looking at the list of 14 films they have lined up, gusto kong maiyak remembering how blessed I have been to be a part of this body of films, to have worked with Lino Brocka, Ishmael Bernal, Marilou Diaz-Abaya, Mel Chionglo, OliveLamasan, Chito Rono, Rory Quintos, Jerry Sineneng, Butch Perez, Cholo Laurel and their teams, to have been part of a community that keeps giving and giving through film. I especially miss those who are no longer with us, like Marilou, Lino, Ishma, and Mel. Because of these films I feel again that they are very much with us," Lee added.

Lee also expressed his gratitude to ABS-CBN Film Restoration head Leo Katigbak and to all those who worked to preserve and restore many Filipino films.

"Uphill climb lagi ang trabaho nila sa dami ng problema at kakulangan ng resoures but they continue, nang walang pagkasawa, giving us the gift of history and legacy," Lee wrote.

"Itong mga pelikulang ito namin nina Marilou, it is as much our work as theirs now. Kung hindi sa kanila ang mga pelikulang ito ay mananatiling mga title na lang na binabanggit. Pero sa halip, bawat isang pelikulang niri-restore nila ay nagiging isang maligayang muling pagsilang. Please support Sagip-Pelikula, now, and in the coming days," he concluded.

Currenty, Lee is awaiting the showing of Lav Diaz’s “Servando Magdamag” starring John Lloyd Cruz based on his 1970 short story about agrarian issues in southern Philippines.