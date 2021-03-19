Michelle Vito recalls juggling her studies and work as she finishes college

Actress Michelle Vito's graduation photo. Photo from Vito's Instagram account

MANILA -- Actress Michelle Vito cherished her hardships balancing her responsibilities as a regular student in school and her work in showbiz as she finally graduated from college with a degree in Human Resource Management.

On Instagram, Vito proudly uploaded her graduation photo, acknowledging her five-year journey at De La Salle-College of St. Benilde and explaining why she preferred regular classes to online courses.

“Although it took some time and some delays, my college life has now come to an end. I’ve always wanted to go to regular school instead of doing online classes, even though I know that it would have been really hard, especially because I also have work,” she said in the caption.

According to Vito, she wanted to experience going to the cafeteria during school breaks, the feeling of entering and spending time in the classroom, and working on school activities.

The “Bagong Umaga” star went on to reminisce how she would at times go straight to school from work.

“Other memorable moments come from the times when I go to school straight from work and vice versa, mga pakiusap sa professors, thesis hanggang madaling araw, at walang katapusang revisions,” Vito quipped.

“My college life is not only about graduating, getting my diploma, and having a degree but also about the unforgettable and irreplaceable experiences in between.”

The 23-year-old actress also gave a shoutout to her family, friends, schoolmates and professors for helping her in her journey towards getting a diploma.

“I wouldn’t have made it this far without you guys. Lastly, to God, alam kong nandiyan ka the whole time, and thank you for listening to and answering my prayers,” she said.

But due to the pandemic, Vito will not be marching in a traditional graduation ceremony but nonetheless she is grateful for finishing her studies.

“Even though I’ve dreamed and waited for that moment for many years, the current situation taught me to be content and grateful for what we have at the moment. Everything happens for a reason, and I know God is teaching us a lesson. All is well with Him,” Vito ended.

Vito is currently working in the series "Bagong Umaga." It is is available via free TV (A2Z Channel 11), cable or satellite TV (Kapamilya Channel), livestreaming (Kapamilya Online Live), and on-demand streaming (iWant TFC).

