Iza Calzado treasures working with Kira Balinger on ‘Ang Sa Iyo ay Akin’

Veteran actress Iza Calzado has nothing but good words for her onscreen daughter Kira Balinger on “Ang Sa Iyo ay Akin,” citing her good relationship with the young actress during the filming of the series.

In an interview, Calzado said she witnessed the growth of the 20-year-old actress during the months they worked together.

“Working with her for this soap was like watching a flower bloom. I still remember what she was like on the first day and how she progressed and came into her own,” Calzado revealed.

The award-winning actress also said she is grateful to play Balinger’s mother in “Ang Sa Iyo ay Akin'' and hoped that she has imparted lessons to her as the show comes to an end this Friday.

“She hasn’t even fully bloomed yet. Pa-bloom pa nang pa-bloom... I’m really grateful that I was given this opportunity to be her mom in this show. I hope I gave something to treasure, to keep not only in her mind, but in her heart,” Calzado said.

Calzado remembered how she initiated a conversation with the young actress when she arrived in their bubble months ago. She said she personally went to Balinger’s room to meet her and strike a conversation to her onscreen daughter.

“I knocked on her door kasi parang break nung pumasok sila doon sa bubble namin. I just wanted to meet her in person para pagdating namin sa set hindi kami 'yung parang first time lang nagkita,” she quipped.

Asked why she did that, Calzado said she knew the young actors were shy to make the first move so she went out of her way to make Balinger feel comfortable with her.

“Mas marami na 'kong taon sa industriyang ito, ano ba naman 'yung kumatok ka, mag-hi ka. Initiate conversation. Perhaps they are shy. And that's where it all begins. You establish a connection with your fellow actor para maging comfortable,” Calzado added.

“Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin” is ending on Friday, March 19. It was the first ABS-CBN scripted series to be released after the network’s broadcast franchise was denied by a congressional panel in July 2020.

It made history as the first ABS-CBN series to premiere and stream entirely on digital (Kapamilya Online Live), and to debut on ABS-CBN’s cable counterpart Kapamilya Channel.

