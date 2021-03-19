Iñigo Pascual collaborates with foreign artists Annalé, Mateus Asato, MFMF for “Goodbye”

Watch more in iWantTFC



MANILA -- Singer-actor Iñigo Pascual has teamed up with Korean-American singer Annalé, Brazilian guitar maestro Mateus Asato, and Malaysia-based producer trio MFMF to remake the song “Goodbye” which was originally released in the Korean language last year.

On his Instagram account, Pascual said he was grateful to be part of the project which featured artists from different parts of the world.

“Thanks to the team that made it possible,” he said in the caption.

The emotional song “Goodbye” was first released by Annalé in 2020 but in Korean.

My brand new single #Goodbye with @InigoDPascual, @mateusasato & @wearemfmf is OUT NOW! 😍😍



I am so grateful to have collaborated with such talented artists! Love the diversity of the artists involved in this project 🇰🇷🇺🇸🇵🇭🇧🇷🇲🇾✌🏻#Annalé #InigoPascual #MateusAsato#MFMF pic.twitter.com/nTpXUThxG7 — Annalé • 에나레 (@annalemusic) March 17, 2021

The Korean-American songwriter lauded the diversity of the new project which was released on March 17.

“I am so grateful to have collaborated with such talented artists! Love the diversity of the artists involved in this project,” she said on her Twitter account.

Meanwhile, the trio MFMF is also elated to be part of the new project, their second international collaboration as a group.

“This is our second ever international collaboration and we are very grateful and honoured to be a part of this song alongside these amazing artists,” the group said on their Instagram account.

“Goodbye” is now available on all digital streaming platforms including YouTube and Spotify.

