Dimples shares birthday message for close friend Julia Montes

MANILA -- Actress Dimples Romana shared her birthday message for her close friend, actress Julia Montes, who turned 26 on Friday, March 19.

In an Instagram post, Romana assured Montes that she will always be there for her.

"Happy birthday to the kindest, most genuine woman I know. I’m so happy for everything you have achieved in life and looking forward to keep cheering you on every step of the way!" Romana wrote.

Romana also promised celebrate Montes' special day when everything is safe.

"When everything is safe out there we will celebrate, for now, I pray you’ll get to celebrate with those you love, I know they’ll for sure make you the happiest, like always," she added.

In the comment section of her post, Montes left her message for Romana. "love you ate," Montes wrote, with three hearts.

Romana, Montes and Kathryn Bernardo were all part of the “Mara Clara” remake that aired on ABS-CBN in 2010. Their friendship started on the set of the series and they managed to stay in touch through the years.



