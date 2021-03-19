Alisah Bonaobra, Myko Mañago release duet 'Pangako'

MANILA -- Singers Alisah Bonaobra and Myko Mañago have teamed up for the new love duet "Pangako."

In a digital conference on Friday, the two shared details about their collaboration, which was written by songwriter-producer and vocal coach Arnie Mendaros and produced by RJA Productions.

"Made-describe ko ang song as literal na promise song. Alam mo 'yung parang ini-imagine namin nasa kasal, ganyan. So, parang eternal love kumbaga. Nakaka-inspire at the same time. ...Kahit sino ay makaka-relate sa song," Bonaobra shared about their pop ballad.

For his part, Mañago said he's just thankful to do a project with Bonaobra.

"Nung nalaman ko na magkakaroon kami ng duet song, talagang na-excite ako kasi Alisah Bonaobra ay makaka-duet ko for a duet single. Noong shinu-shoot na 'yung music video at nire-record na 'yung kanta 'di mo mapipigilan ang pakiramdam mo na mailabas doon sa kanta kung ano 'yung talagang nararamdaman mo which is 'yung pagmamahal sa song right after nang marinig namin," Mañago said.

"Basically ('yung song) is a promise na lahat gagawin ko at kahit anong challenges ay ikaw na. 'Yun ang promise," he added.

Prior to recording "Pangako," the two have been hosting a livestream weekly online show together. The two said they never expected to record a song together and that the duet stemmed from the requests of their fans and viewers.

"Mayroon kaming live show every Wednesday before po 'yung recording. Then ang daming nagre-request ng duet songs. So nagkaroon po ng idea na magkaroon ng duet song," Bonaobra said.

Bonaobra, a finalist during the second season of “The Voice of the Philippines,” made headlines when she joined the "X Factor UK" in 2017. She took online classes at the University of Santo Tomas Conservatory of Music.

Mañago is a three-time defending champion of "Tawag ng Tanghalan" on "It's Showtime." Just last year, the singer released five songs.

"Pangako" is set to be released in digital stores this March. The song's music video will be launched on Monday, March 22.