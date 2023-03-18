'The Wire' star Lance Reddick dead at 60: publicist

US actor/cast member Lance Reddick arrives for the premiere of Lionsgate's 'Angel Has Fallen' at the Regency Village Theater in Los Angeles, California, USA, August 20, 2019. NINA PROMMER, EPA-EFE

Actor Lance Reddick who played steely Baltimore police lieutenant Cedric Daniels in hit TV show "The Wire" has died, his publicist said Friday. He was 60.

Reddick, who also appeared in the "John Wick" series of films opposite Keanu Reeves, was found dead at his home in the Studio City area of Los Angeles, trade title TMZ reported.

"Acclaimed actor Lance Reddick passed away suddenly this morning from natural causes," publicist Mia Hansen told AFP.

"Lance will be greatly missed."

Reddick rose to prominence in 2000 on the HBO prison drama "Oz" in which he played an undercover detective battling the drugs trade, but who soon gets drawn into addiction.

But it was for his role on "The Wire" that he became best known.

The HBO show, which ran for five seasons, followed a narcotics division pitting their wits against the city's powerful drug gangs.

With its complex writing and gritty casting, "The Wire" is often cited as one of the best ever TV shows.

It made household names of several of its stars, including Dominic West, Idris Elba, Wendell Pierce, Michael B. Jordan and the late Michael Kenneth Williams, who delivered one of the most singular performances in recent screen history as Omar Little.

After "The Wire," Reddick was cast in "John Wick" as Charon, a concierge at a New York hotel who worked alongside Reeves' hitman.

Reeves and "John Wick" director Chad Stahelski told Variety they were mourning the loss of the cast member.

"We are deeply saddened and heartbroken at the loss of our beloved friend and colleague," a statement said.

"He was the consummate professional and a joy to work with."

Fellow "The Wire" star Pierce paid tribute on Twitter to "a man of great strength and grace. The epitome of class."

Reddick's death was a "sudden unexpected sharp painful grief for our artistic family. An unimaginable suffering for his personal family and loved ones. Godspeed my friend. You made your mark here. RIP."

Horror writer Stephen King tweeted that he had been halfway through re-watching "The Wire."

"Wonderful actor; wonderful man. This is sad news," he wrote.

Performer Ben Stiller praised a "beautiful and compelling actor," recalling how Reddick had worked with his mother, Anne Meara, in a play.

"He was exquisite in that and all he did," he tweeted.

HBO's corporate account wrote Reddick was "held in the highest regard by all who knew and worked with him and we are proud to be part of his legacy. He will be missed dearly."

Reddick is survived by his wife Stephanie Reddick, and children Yvonne Nicole Reddick and Christopher Reddick, his publicist said.

