'Mula Sa Buwan' stars grace advance screening

Photo by MJ Felipe, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The cast of theater play "Mula Sa Buwan" graced the one-night only special advance screening of the musical shot in film stage.

Theater fanatics flocked to Cinemas 3 and 4 of Ayala Malls Circuit Makati where the screening was held Saturday.

Lead stars Myk Solomon, Gab Pangilinan, Markki Stroem, and support cast including Phi Palmos had a meet-and-greet session with fans, some watching it for the first and time, and some re-watching it to relive the experience.

"Iba 'yung experience last year, we did the run twice and we only got to meet our audience once the entire time. Coz last year lahat naka-mask pa, tapos we were scared to really catch anything coz we had shows. Now, seeing them and being with people, some of them they only saw it now and some of them they saw it last year. It’s just great to be together in one space to appreciate like the return of theater in general," Pangilinan said.

"Ang saya din kasi ang dami naming nakitang fan arts, like people from all over the Philippines, someone from California," Stroem added.

"Live shows, theater in general, ang pinaka huling nakabalik. I mean, okay naman yung movie and TV yung nakabalik sila. Teatro talaga ang pinakahuling nakabalik. Ang saya lang na we’re going back with a bang," Palmos said.

While there are no plans yet to restage the musical, "Mula Sa Buwan" will be available on online streaming on March 24, 25 and 26 via ticket2me.

Other theater actors Karylle and Gian Magdangal showed support for their theater friends.

"Mula sa Buwan" is the Filipino musical adaptation of Edmond Rostand's "Cyrano de Bergerac," and is known for songs such as "Ikaw," "Matatapos Din," and "Ang Sabi Nila."

It was previously staged at the Henry Lee Erwin Theater (2016 and 2017) and the Hyundai Hall (2018), both at the Ateneo de Manila University in Quezon City.

