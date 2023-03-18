OPM singer KZ Tandingan along with Zoe Quizol and her father in "The Voice Kids Philippines" season 5. ABS-CBN.

MANILA — OPM singer KZ Tandingan turned emotional after a contestant sang with her father in "The Voice Kids Philippines" season 5.

In the show's Saturday episode, 10-year-old kid Zoe Quizol from Quezon City impressed Tandingan, along with Bamboo and Martin Nievera with her rendition of "Ano Kaya Ang Kapalaran."

After her performance, she sang "Ikaw At Ako" with her father making Tandingan look back on his journey with her own father.

"Nung kumakanta kasi sila, I was brought back to those times na I could never sing with a live band. Feeling ko, I'm not good enough to play with other musicians," Tandingan recalled.

Tandingan said that her father was a good singer but being in the province hindered him from pursuing his dreams.

"But then, kahit 'yung tatay ko, he's a singer but he was never given the opportunity to reach for his dreams kasi back in the province being a singer is not considered being a career that could feed your family," the singer said.

"When he saw me at three years old singing, he knew that I was special, sabi niya. And when I saw them singing, naalala ko lang na my dad would always sing with me just so I would have that courage to reach for my dream," she added.

This made her dedicate all her performances to her father noting that Quizol should be grateful to have a supportive parent.

"Every time I perform for me, I know that makes him happy but at the back of my mind I also know that it hurts him a little bit coz he's always reminded of the dream that he gave up for me and my family. So are so blessed that you have a dad who is so supportive," she said.

Quizol chose Tandingan making her the latest addition to Team Supreme while Nievera got three more artists: Krizel Mabalay, Jade Casildo, and Kendall Valerio.

So far, here are the contestants who made it to the "Blind Auditions" of the show on its third weekend:

Team Bamboo

John Matthew Bendoy

Tin-tin Marty

Chloe Cañega

Chaelna Vhea Magnaye

Princess J Cañete

Kzhoebe Nicole Baker

Kathryn Ashley Tenorio

Candice Flores

Francheska Nora

Team KZ

Summer Pulido

Renzo Niez

Aera Castro

Honey Centeno

Xai Martinez

Kreya Morta

Luke Daniel Dela Cruz

Rhian Zeph Tiwana

Sab Paica

Savannah Pudadera

Zoe Quizol

Team Martin

Fabio Santos

Rafa Tan

Patricia Delos Santos

John David Centeno

Kai Marmeto

Ysabelle Cruz

Deion Ang

Krizel Mabalay

Jade Casildo

Kendall Valerio

“The Voice Kids” airs every weekend on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, and iWantTFC at 7 p.m. and on TV5 (Saturday at 7 p.m, and Sunday at 9 p.m.).

