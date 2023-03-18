Photo from KZ Tandingan's Instagram account.

MANILA — OPM singer KZ Tandingan recently share how grateful she is that she gets to join Martin Nievera as one of the judges of "The Voice Kids Philippines" season 5.

In a TikTok video, Tandingan recalled how Nievera adopted her during her stint in "X Factor Philippines" along with other contestants.

"I know most of you already know the story about how Sir Martin Nievera sort of adopted 7 kids from a TV show he was a judge on 10 years ago," Tandingan said.

"Without even knowing who these kids were, he welcomed them to his house, treated them like family. He would even drive them wherever, take them to events, hang out with them, buy them tons of food, tell them stories till the wee hours of the morning," she added.

The singer said that one of the best things that their mentor do is cook burgers under the sun.

"One of the best things he would do is he would stand under the heat of the sun beside his very hot griller and make the best burgers for all of them," she said.

Tandingan is glad that Nievera has not changed and is honored to be beside him in "The Voice Kids Philippines," mentoring a new generation of singers.

"Fast forward to 10 years after, one of those kids became his co-judge, co-mentor in 'The Voice Kids' and he still hasn't changed, not one bit," she said, while showing a burger cooked by Nievera.

"Martin Nievera, you're the best. I love you forever and ever. Forever."

Tandingan is the winner of "X Factor Philippines" where Nievera was one of the judges.

Nievera and Tandingan are now coaches of "The Voice Kids Philippines" along with Bamboo.

“The Voice Kids” airs every weekend on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, and iWantTFC at 7 p.m. and on TV5 (Saturday at 7 p.m, and Sunday at 9 p.m.).

