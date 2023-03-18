Former 'FPJ's Ang Probinsyano' extra Prince Dave Ivan Bagona with 'The Voice Kids Philippines' season 5 coaches KZ Tandingan, Bamboo, and Martin Nievera. ABS-CBN.

MANILA — A former extra in the hit teleserye "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano" joined "The Voice Kids Philippines" season 5.

In its Saturday episode, 12-year-old Prince Dave Ivan Bagona from Taguig City also shared his passion for vlogging.

Unfortunately, his rendition of "Mula Sa Puso" by Jude Michael did not impress judges KZ Tandingan, Bamboo, and Martin Nievera to turn and have him move to the next round.

Bagona was not discouraged and approached the judges to shoot a vlog with them.

"Okay lang kahit walang umikot sa'tin, ang importante tayo'y masaya every day," the aspiring artist said.

“The Voice Kids” airs every weekend on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, and iWantTFC at 7 p.m. and on TV5 (Saturday at 7 p.m, and Sunday at 9 p.m.).

