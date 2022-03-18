Watch more on iWantTFC

Fans of “Pinoy Big Brother” finalist Anji Salvacion took to Twitter to celebrate the release of the singer’s original composition “Dalampasigan.”

On Friday, ABS-CBN Star Music finally released the much-awaited single of Salvacion, which pays tribute to her hometown of Siargao.

The lyric video has garnered over 32,000 views already, as of writing. "DALAMPASIGAN OUT NOW" is also among the trending topics in the Philippines.

Earlier this week, the record label released a teaser for the March 18 release of “Dalampasigan,” with snippets of Salvacion’s journey inside “PBB” and as a showbiz newcomer.

Salvacion composed “Dalampasigan” during her stay inside the "PBB" house as part of a fundraising event for victims of super typhoon Odette, including residents of Siargao.

She first performed “Dalampasigan” during a December livestreamed concert, “Tulong-Tulong sa Pag-ahon: Andito Tayo Para sa Bawat Pamilya,” held by ABS-CBN Foundation.

Salvacion, who was raised in Siargao, turned poignant during the performance, in light of the wide-scale devastation left by the typhoon.

Salvacion, along with volleyball player Alyssa Valdez, are the representatives of the “PBB” celebrity edition, and will compete against the respective Top 2 of the adult and teen editions.