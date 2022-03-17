Yeng Constantino performs at the Robredo-Pangilinan campaign rally in Zamboanga Ciy on Thursday. Screenshot

“Tayo’y lalaban,” went Yeng Constantino’s tweaked lyrics as she called on support for Vice President Leni Robredo and Sen. Kiko Pangilinan’s election bid through song on Thursday, during the tandem’s campaign stop in Zamboanga City.

The “Hawak Kamay” hitmaker Yeng Constantino was among several OPM greats who joined the latest rally of the presidential and vice-presidential candidates, performing their signature tunes on stage at the Cesar C. Climaco Freedom Park.

Celebrities who participated in the “People’s Rally” on Thursday also included Jolina Magdangal, Rica Peralejo, Nikki Valdez, Moira dela Torre, Erik Santos, Bayang Barrios, Lei Ramos, Gab Valenciano, Mayonnaise, Moonstar88, and Rivermaya.

Constantino sang “Hawak Kamay” with dela Torre and Santos, before performing solo as the closing act of the hours-long program.

Singing her hit “Salamat,” Constantino changed a few lines to reflect the campaign’s call for change. In the tune’s bridge, she instead sang, “Para sa inyo, tayo’y lalaban.”

Constantino also modified the words of “Ikaw,” her self-penned song about the long wait for the right love. “Ikaw ang Pangulong hinihintay,” she sang, pertaining to Robredo, replacing the original “pag-ibig.”

Prior to Constantino and her fellow artists’ appearances at the rally, dela Torre’s statement emphasizing their participation are voluntary and not paid went viral on social media.

“Hindi po kami bayad. Nag-volunteer lang din po kami,” dela Torre had said in response to a comment accusing her of being paid for her scheduled guesting.

Dela Torre’s short pronouncement echoes many of those from fellow celebrities who previously performed at Robredo-Pangilinan campaign stops.

Most if not all have clarified, during their appearances on stage or through social media posts, that they are volunteers and not paid performers or endorsers.