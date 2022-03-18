Maymay Entrata shares video of rumored boyfriend

MANILA -- Actress Maymay Entrata once again surprised her fans as she posted a clip showing her rumored foreigner boyfriend.

On her Instagram Stories post on Thursday, the actress, who is currently in Canada, uploaded a short video of her rumored boyfriend driving, with the caption "Miss you."

Entrata first posted about her supposed boyfriend last month In time for Valentine's Day. The post depicts the couple in an embrace with a view of the mountain in their background.

“Happy birthday my Valentino,” she wrote in the caption.

Last year, Entrata was rumored to be dating Donny Pangilinan, although the actress was quick to deny this. She also stressed that she was not dating her onscreen partner, actor-host Edward Barber.

In the same interview, Entrata also said that the one who’s making her happy is not from show business.