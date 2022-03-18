MANILA -- Actress-singer Maris Racal took to social media to share her birthday greeting for her boyfriend, former Rivermaya frontman Rico Blanco.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, March 17, Racal uploaded photos and clip of the OPM veteran.

"Happy birthday, my fave subject," Racal simply wrote in the caption of her post.

In the comment section of Racal's post, Blanco left the emoticons: "😘😘😘😘😘."

Blanco, 49, and Racal, 24, made headlines in March last year after she published a birthday greeting to the musician which sparked dating rumors.

They made their relationship public months later in May.

Racal and Blanco first had a public exchange on social media in 2018 when the former “Pinoy Big Brother” housemate sought for creative input for her music. At the time, a fan of both tagged Blanco in a comment on Racal’s tweet, getting an affirmative answer from the former Rivermaya member.

A year later in 2019, Blanco and Racal released a duet of her single, “Abot Langit,” where he is credited as a collaborator.

