MANILA — A month after they were spotted together “bonding,” showbiz contemporaries Liza Soberano and Nadine Lustre posed together for a photo anew this time for a work collaboration.

The two are are seen side by side in a photo released by Podcast Network Asia on Friday, announcing Lustre’s guesting in Soberano’s mental health podcast “An Open Mind.”

The episode, which will be available on Spotify on Sunday, will tackle Lustre’s recent work, residing in Siargao, and how she has learned to cope with her mental struggles.

Lustre has been open about her past bouts with anxiety and depression.

While Lustre, 28, and Soberano, 24, have not once co-starred in a major acting project, they have had numerous interactions over the years, as co-performers on “ASAP Natin ‘To” and notably, as the singers of the 2015 ABS-CBN Christmas station ID.

More recently, in October 2015, the two collaborated on the mental health platform Mind You, along with actress Yassi Pressman, to help make access to therapists and psychiatrists easier to those who many need them.

Under Mind You, Soberano launched “An Open Mind,” which has been featuring the stories of fellow celebrities when it comes to mental health.