Dimples Romana turns emotional as she announces her pregnancy with her third child with her husband. Screenshot/ Facebook: Fortima

MANILA — Actress Dimples Romana announced Friday that she is pregnant with her third child with her husband, Boyet Ahmee.

Romana, 37, shared the personal milestone during a media conference for Fortima, a vitamin supplement she endorses.

At the conclusion of the virtual event, Romana said, “I want to share my joy to everybody because this is something very, very important to me, for my husband, and for my family.”

“Ang reveal po namin ngayon ay… Ladies and gentlemen, I am expecting baby number 3! Say hello to my baby bump!” she said, standing to show her tummy.

Romana and Ahmee have two children together: Callie, 18, and Alonzo, 7.

The actress recounted that she and Ahmee were surprised to find out their pregnancy, as they hadn’t planned on having another child.

“Noong nalaman ko ‘yung balita, as in nagulat ako! Kasi we weren’t even trying. Kami naman ni Boyet, we already have Calliee, we already have Alonzo, and seven years later, malay ko ba na magkakaroon ako ng isa pang baby. We are very pregnant at the moment,” she said.

Without yet revealing how far along she is in her pregnancy and the baby’s sex, Romana did share that the child’s name will start with the letter E, noting that the nicknames of her family members start with the first four letters of the alphabet.

“Five na kami!” a tearful Romana declared.

Explaining her turning emotional, Romana said, “Sobrang naiiyak ako, kasi first time ko to really go out there and say we’re now a family of five.”

“I am very, very happy with where we were at. Kumbaga, I feel content in my heart. Kaya itong pagdating ng bagong blessing namin [makes us even happier],” she said.