‘You will become a prince’: Sharon Cuneta adopts a stray dog from Olongapo

Sharon Cuneta's first encounter with the stray dog "Pawi." Photo from Cuneta's Instagram account

Veteran actress Sharon Cuneta has adopted a stray dog she “fell in love with” in Olongapo City during the shoot of her upcoming film, “Revirginized.”

In an Instagram post, the Mega Star appeared to be elated to announce that the “Aspin” dog she first posted on her account has been found. She went to say she would adopt the dog which she named Pawi.

Cuneta thanked Jervy Castillo of the Homeless Dog Shelter for rescuing the dog, believing that Pawi is really meant for her.

“SOMEONE FOUND THE DOG I FELL IN LOVE WITH IN OLONGAPO!!! Thank you from the bottom of my heart, Jervy Castillo of The Homeless Dog Shelter in Subic! They found you, my doggie that was meant to be mine!” she said in the caption.

The actress revealed she could not stop thinking about the dog, reminiscing on their first encounter when it rubbed its face on her leg.

“When you walked up to me and I patted your head, then you rubbed your face so very gently and lovingly on my leg, you seemed like you wanted me to take you home with me,” Cuneta added.

The stray dog was brought to veterinarians for treatment, according to the Mega Star.

“You are safe now, baby boy. Mama’s here now and I will love you...I will make the rest of your years happy and you will NEVER have to search or beg for food again or a place to sleep where you would feel safe . . . Never have to panic to seek shelter from the rain and other elements,” she said.

“You will become a PRINCE and be loved like you’ve never been loved before! I love you.”

Cuneta first posted a photo of her with Pawi, where she revealed it has skin disease and eye problems. In a previous post post, the actress was asking for help to find the “aspin.”

“Sana talaga inuwi ko na siya. Napakasweet. May sakit sa balat at halos sumara na mga mata sa muta. Baka may makakilala sa inyo sa Olongapo. Malambing ang asong ito sa akin di ko makalimutan,” Cuneta wrote.

The newfound happiness of Cuneta came on the heels of her announcement that her loyal friend Fanny Serrano suffered another stroke.

According to her, the dog was a ray of sunshine in the middle of her fear and pain to the situation of Serrano.

“In the middle of a very scary, uncertain time in my life where the life of a confidante/mother-figure/loyal friend and long-time make-up artist whom I have loved for three decades seems to be on the brink,” she also said in the caption.

“God sent a ray of sunshine...a suddenly full heart...joy in the midst of pain and fear.”

Cuneta will star on the movie "Revirginized" with Marco Gumabao.

RELATED VIDEOS:

Watch more in iWantTFC