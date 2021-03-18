WATCH: Sarah Geronimo recalls how she asked the universe to make 'Tala' a hit

MANILA -- Sarah Geronimo was in a laughing fit recalling how she first envisioned her now monster hit “Tala” to be a chart-topper five years ago, and how the universe conspired with her to fulfill that dream.

“Hindi ko nga akalain na tatagal ito ng ganito katagal," she told ABS-CBN News at an arranged pocket interview for the upcoming "Tala: The Film Concert" on KTX on March 27.

“Wala pang choreography noon, sinasayawan ko na ang 'Tala,'” she said. “One day, sabi ko magiging dance craze ito! Ganun ata talaga if you say it to the universe, nagkakatotoo!”

“Tala” has gone through various permutations through the seasons in the local and global arena. More than anytime in her career, Geronimo has felt her oneness with all classes of people through their patronage of “Tala” from drag performances, TikTok challenges to family parties and K-pop concerts.

But she singled out the LGBT community for jumpstarting the “Tala” craze.

In 2017, Geronimo’s impersonator Bench Hipolito started the trend by performing the track at a gay club in Ortigas. It further became a viral sensation when a group of gay dancers grooved to "Tala" to stand up against their neighbor, Aling Nelia.

“Tala” has since cut through many other social circles until its culmination this month as a full-blown film concert taped at the Araneta Coliseum.

Geronimo also credits composer Nica del Rosario, as well as other creative groups who packaged “Tala” as an OPM anthem.

But more than her talent and the collaboration with other artists, Geronimo cited the patronage of Filipinos of OPM.

“Naintindihan nila 'yung message nag kanta, “ she said laughing again. "Nakita nila 'yung galing at ganda ng ating musika at lenggwahe!”

