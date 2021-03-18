WATCH: Gerald, Yam, JM in steamy ‘Init sa Magdamag’ trailer

Yam Concepcion, Gerald Anderson, and JM de Guzman (not in photo) lead the cast of the upcoming drama series ‘Init sa Magdamag.’ ABS-CBN

MANILA — ABS-CBN released on Thursday the first trailer of its upcoming sexy drama series “Init sa Magdamag,” starring Gerald Anderson, Yam Concepcion, and JM de Guzman.

The trailer introduces the lead characters — Tupe (Anderson), Rita (Concepcion), and Peterson (de Guzman) — and their love triangle marred with political drama and clashing dreams.

An aspiring doctor, Tupe gets falsely accused as being involved in the corrupt activities of his government official-father (Joey Marquez), affecting his relationship with Rita.

Years after Tupe’s apparent disappearance, Rita finds new love in Peterson, her husband who credits her for becoming a changed man as he pursues political office.

Complications arise, however, when Tupe and Rita cross paths again, triggering Peterson’s rage.

“Init sa Magdamag” is set to join ABS-CBN’s “Primetime Bida” lineup starting April 19.

The series will be seen on TV5, A2Z Channel 11, Kapamilya Channel, Jeepney TV, Kapamilya Online Live, and iWant TFC; as well as WeTV and iflix, where VIP users will have access to two advance episodes.

