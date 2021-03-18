Twitter to live-stream K-pop icon Seo Taiji’s concert

Seo Taiji. Twitter: @SEO_TAIJI

MANILA – Singer-songwriter Seo Taiji, an influential figure in South Korea’s idol music scene, will hold an online concert late Thursday that will be streamed globally via Twitter, the social network said.

Twitter said Seo’s “Quiet Night” concert can be viewed by fans on the 49-year-old artist’s official account (@SEO_TAIJI) at 10 p.m. Philippine time (11 p.m. Korea standard time).

“SEO TAIJI is the originator of K-pop music scenes, and artists across K-pop appreciate his contributions to culture – and we want to help fans understand as well,” said Kim Yeonjeong, head of Twitter’s global K-pop partnerships.

Seo was a former member of the trio Seo Taiji and Boys, which introduced various genres of popular Western music into South Korean pop music during the early ‘90s, leading to the foundation of modern Korean idol music.

The group also criticized Korean culture in their songs, despite heavy pressure from censorship committees at the time.

In 2017, K-pop phenomenon BTS paid homage to Seo Taiji by covering his song, “Come Back Home,” which they also performed with Seo during an anniversary concert.

