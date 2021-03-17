Together at relief mission, Julia tells Gerald: ‘Thank you for sharing your world with me’

Gerald Anderson and Julia Barretto spearheaded a relief mission in Iba, Zamabales, benefiting 300 Aeta families, on March 6. Instagram: @juliabarretto

MANILA — In the latest public display of their newly confirmed relationship, Julia Barretto thanked her boyfriend Gerald Anderson for “sharing your world with me.”

In an Instagram Stories update, Barretto shared photos of her and Anderson interacting with Aeta children during their recent relief mission in Iba, Zambales.

Re-posting Barretto’s update, Anderson wrote: “Doing our little part,” with a heart emoji.

The relief operation, held on March 6, was spearheaded by Anderson to mark his birthday, according to the Department of Transportation.

Anderson, an auxiliary officer of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) with the rank of lieutenant, turned 32 on March 7.

Barretto, meanwhile, turned 24 only days later on March 10.

The distribution of relief goods benefited some 300 Aeta families in Barangay San Agustin, according to the PCG.

The relief operation marked Barretto and Anderson’s first public appearance since they confirmed being a couple earlier that week.

