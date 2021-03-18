‘Silent superstar’: With or without title, effort and passion for craft unchanged for Jodi Sta. Maria

Jodi Sta. Maria attends the 2016 International Emmy Awards, where she was nominated as best actress for her role as Amor Powers in ABS-CBN’s ‘Pangako Sa ‘Yo.’ FILE/Instagram: @johnnacionimaging

MANILA — A public figure who is unapologetically private about her personal life, and with a track record of popular success and acclaim for her talent, Jodi Sta. Maria has been dubbed the “silent superstar” by both peers and fans.

But for the “Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin” star, whose acting career spans 23 years, the title is a mere bonus to being able to earn a living from a craft which she also considers her passion.

“Sa totoo lang, kahit without that title, same amount of effort and love and passion sa craft ko, iyon pa rin ‘yung ibibigay ko,” she told ABS-CBN News in a virtual interview, leading up to the March 19 finale of her primetime series.

“Kumbaga, thank you sa mga nagbigay nu’n. Pero kung wala ‘yun, okay pa rin, ito pa rin ang gagawin ko. Kumbaga, 100% pa rin, buong puso, ibibigay ko pa rin sa trabaho ko. Bonus na lang ‘yun.”

Since making her showbiz debut in 1998, as a member of ABS-CBN’s Star Magic, Sta. Maria has successfully transitioned from being a teen star to a romcom queen, and then to a dramatic actress.

Despite her wealth of experience onscreen spanning two decades, Sta. Maria admittedly still finds herself “nervous” whenever she films a scene. It’s beneficial, she said, to her acting process, as she always feels the need to prepare more than adequately — sometimes to the point of a performance taking an emotional toll on her.

“I don’t think mawawala ever ‘yung kaba when you do scenes,” she said. “Oo, extra kaba pag malaki ‘yung eksena, pero kahit sabihin mong iyong mga pocket scenes, nakakakaba pa rin.”

In the case of “Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin,” Sta. Maria’s would feel most nervous coming into her numerous confrontation scenes with Iza Calzado, she recalled.

“For me, I like that. I like when I feel nervous. Kasi, somehow, ‘yung kaba napi-feel ko, natsi-channel ko siya to energy na kailangan doon sa eksena. Siguro, ‘yung kaba na ‘yun is a reminder na kahit paano, wala ka doon sa point na, ‘Okay na ‘yan, mani na ‘yang eksena na ‘yan.’ Iyong ganoon ba,” she said.

“I like it na kinakabahan ako. I like it na kinakabahan ako kasi nagiging mindful din ako sa mga ka-eksena ko. Ayoko magkamali, kasi alam ko na mahirap din ‘yung ginagawa nilang preparation for their character,” Sta. Maria explained.

Set to conclude on Friday after a seven-month run, “Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin” saw Sta. Maria and Calzado co-star with screen veterans Maricel Soriano and Rita Avila, as well as actors Sam Milby and Joseph Marco, and rising teen stars Grae Fernandez and Kira Balinger.

The finale of “Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin” can be seen TV5, A2Z Channel 11, Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, and iWant TFC.

