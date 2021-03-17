‘Sasabunutan kita!’ Vice Ganda’s creative prank has ‘Showtime’ co-hosts crying, then laughing

Amy Perez, Kim Chiu, and Vhong Navarro turned emotional in a prank carried out by their ‘It’s Showtime’ co-host Vice Ganda. YouTube: Vice Ganda

MANILA — “It’s Showtime” mainstays were moved to tears in a prank by their co-host Vice Ganda, whose setup included an appreciation speech, with balloons, a bouquet, and a cake as props — only to be told he was merely asking for their help to deliver the surprise to someone else.

Seen in the comedy superstar’s latest YouTube vlog, the prank had Vice Ganda hopping from one dressing room to another, during what appears to be preparations for or a break from an episode of “It’s Showtime.”

Vice Ganda’s speech included mention of the difficult past year — referring not only to the pandemic, but the broadcast crisis of their home network ABS-CBN — and his appreciation for a person staying on and standing by their family despite those challenges.

Handed the flowers and the cake, the victim would assume the speech was referring to them. Amy Perez, Kim Chiu, Vhong Navarro, Ryan Bang, Teddy Corpuz, and Jackie Gonzaga all ended up crying. Karylle was the only exception, who appeared to instantly doubt the surprise.

“Sasabunutan kita!” Perez quipped, saying it would a first in her career — a scuffle caught on camera.

“Akala ko naman [para] sa akin! Hoy, mahal ‘tong luha ko, ha! Ramdam ko pa naman ‘yung pag-appreciate mo,” Chiu protested.

In agreeing to be an accomplice, Navarro joked, “Mauna ka, sisipain kita!”

Vice Ganda did express serious appreciation for his co-hosts, as well as behind-the-scenes heads of “It’s Showtime,” by gifting them each a cake a day later, this time with clarification that it was no longer part of a prank.

