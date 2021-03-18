Ina Raymundo, Paulo Angeles star in iWant's 'Ampalaya Chronicles: Me & Mrs. Cruz'

MANILA -- After a year-long break, Ina Raymundo returns to acting in iWant's original "hugot" anthology series "Ampalaya Chronicles," where she will star in its third episode "Me & Mrs. Cruz,” opposite Hashtag member Paulo Angeles.

"Siyempre since Paolo is almost half my age I'm always worried na baka mag mas mukha akong nanay niya kaysa as love interest. So that's also a concern for me. But when I saw it naman, okay naman," Raymundo said in a virtual conference on Wednesday.

"Since I didn't act for so long, one year, medyo nahihiya ako. But of course it's a good, good story. ... Maganda 'yung story and si Paolo ay magaling dito," added Raymundo, citing the long lines of Angeles for the spoken word scenes of the show.

In the series, the actress plays Mrs. Eve Cruz, who is having a hard time moving on from her broken heart when she meets Caloy (Angeles).

"Ako, lahat tayo, crew, directors, staff, pinaghirapan natin. Napunta sa isang magandang proyekto so nae-excite. Grabe kinilig ako (nang mapanood ang trailer)," Angeles said for his part.

The trailer of "Me & Mrs. Cruz" had just been released on Thursday.

"Si Caloy naman isa siyang delivery boy na tuwing nagde-deliver siya ay may mga performance siya. Minsan nagdadamit siya ng kung sino-sinong rock star. Hanggang sa nag-deliver siya kay Mrs. Cruz at secret na lahat, abangan niyo na lang," Angeles said.

"Alam ng lahat na na-pressure ako sa poetry. Kasi unang-una malalim 'yung words. 'Di ko siya pangkaraniwan na ginagamit. Halos hindi nga ako makatulog. Pressure siya pero nung nandoon na sa set, 'di ko alam kung paano pumasok sa utak ko ang words," he added.

"Me & Mrs. Cruz" is directed by Real Florido and written by Bridgette Ann Rebuca. It's based on "Me & Mrs. Cruz" by Jerome Dawis from Mark Ghosn's "Ampalaya Monologues."

“Ampalaya Chronicles: Me & Mrs. Cruz" will be available for free on the iWant app (iOs and Android) and iwant.ph starting March 26.

