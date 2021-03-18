Blackpink’s Rosé talks about solo debut in first YouTube channel video

Rosé of the Korean girl group Blackpink. Instagram: @roses_are_rosie

Rosé of the girl group Blackpink launched Thursday her YouTube channel, where she talked about her debut as a solo artist in the first-ever video entry.

In the 5-minute video post, titled “ROSÉ | Interview Film,” the 24-year-old singer-songwriter explained how her solo song, “On the Ground,” is a humbling track that talked about how one’s dream may not necessarily be “up there at the top.”

“The lyrics of the song is about a girl who works so hard to chase her dreams so that she can reach the top and tell the world there’s no coming down but once she reaches the top, she realizes all she needed was on the ground,” Rosé said in Korean.

“Everyone wants to reach higher, everyone wants to be more successful. We all have dreams within ourselves right? The message I want to convey to the audience listening to this song is that maybe what we’re chasing for isn’t necessarily up there at the top. Maybe what we truly need is already in our hands, right here on the ground,” she added.

The video also featured behind-the-scenes footage of Rosé’s preparations for her solo debut.

She also talked about her childhood, how she developed a passion for music, and experiences as a member of one of the most popular K-pop girl groups.

Last Friday, Rosé dropped the single album “R,” which includes the title track “On The Ground” and another song, “Gone.”

As of writing, the music video for “On The Ground,” which was released simultaneously with the album, has gotten more than 91 million views on YouTube.

Rosé, whose real name is Roseann Park, was born in New Zealand and grew up in Australia before she moved to Korea to become a trainee at YG Entertainment, one of the leading K-pop companies.

In 2016, she debuted as a member of Blackpink, which was named the biggest music act in the world last year by Bloomberg’s Pop Star Power Rankings list.

Aside from Rosé, the group’s main dancer, Lisa, and rapper, Jennie, also have their own YouTube channels.

