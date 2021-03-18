Bianca Lapus confirms battling COVID-19

MANILA -- Actress Bianca Lapus took to Instagram to confirm that she is now confined at a hospital because of COVID-19 and pneumonia.

Posting a photo of herself on a hospital bed, Lapus asked her fans and followers to pray for her as she fights the infectious disease.

"FIGHTING. Thank you for all the heartfelt messages most of all for being my prayer warriors. My whole family's test results are all negative, praise God. But please continue to pray for my battle with COVID-19 and my pneumonia on both lungs," Lapus wrote

"Sobrang hirap, Ang sakit... dami tests, gamot... nakaka-praning, the agony of waiting to recover and hug my children... the sacrifices of my hubby taking care of everyone... my siblings taking turns sending food to me and my kids at home.. checking on us each day.. the frontliners who work so hard taking care of us.. iba pala 'pag makita mo at ma-experience mo ng actual, I appreciate them more," she added.

Lapus is the former wife of actor and television host Vhong Navarro.

In the comment section of her post, Navarro left three folded hands emojis.

Lapus is currently in a relationship with Jimmy Lawrence Velasquez.

As of March 17, the Philippines lodged a total of 635,698 COVID-19 cases, with 12,866 deaths while 61,733 patients continue to recuperate from the disease.

