‘Anak lang gusto ko’: Judy Ann Santos once thought of not marrying

MANILA -- Before meeting her eventual husband Ryan Agoncillo, Judy Ann Santos revealed that she had no plans of marrying after witnessing failed relationships in her family.

In a vlog uploaded by celebrity doctor Aivee Teo, Santos bared that she reached a point in her life where she felt no need of finding a husband.

“My mother had a failed relationship with my dad. My sister had a failed relationship as well. And I have friends na medyo hindi maganda mga experience nila sa mga asawa nila. Kaya feeling ko hindi ko kailangan ng asawa,” Santos said, while enjoying a pampering session in Teo’s clinic.

The award-winning actress further said that when she met Agoncillo, she no longer wanted to enter a serious relationship after getting hurt several times in the past.

“Labas-labas na lang with friends. May makipag-date, e 'di okay. Ganun na lang... kasi parang feeling ko, ‘hay lagi na lang akong naloloko,’” she recounted.

But it appeared that fate had a different plan for Santos as she found herself marrying Agoncillo and building a family with him.

“Sabi ko kay Lord, ‘Lord, ‘di mo naman ako binigyan ng chance magloko nang slight,” she jokingly said.

The host of “Paano Kita Mapasasalamatan” also shared that while she did not see herself tying the knot, she prayed to have a child at the age of 26.

“Lo and behold, Lord blessed me with Yohan at the age of 26,” Santos said. “Parang sa akin, wala nga akong plano mag-asawa, gusto ko baby lang.”

Santos adopted Yohan when she was still single. Agoncillo went on to legally adopt their eldest child. They have three other children: Yohan, Lucho, and Luna.

