Who will grace the Star Magical Prom on March 30?

Photo from ABS-CBN Entertainment

MANILA – ABS-CBN’s talent agency Star Magic is set to gather its top young and rising talents as it ushers in a new generation of stars who will have their “debut” at the first-ever Star Magical Prom on March 30.

Star Magic will introduce its new up-and-coming artists at the showcase event that promises “a night of love, friendship, and magic.”

"For more than 30 years, Star Magic has been a place where talents have been nurtured, lives have been changed, and stars shone brighter," Star Magic head Laurenti Dyogi said in a video invitation.

"Pero ang mas mahalaga, nakakilala tayo ng mga kaibigan. Naging tulay tayo para sa pag-abot ng mga pangarap. At naging isang pamilya tayo. And that's the magic of Star Magic."

Joining the celebration are Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano, “Fractured” stars Francine Diaz and Seth Fedelin, as well as “Drag You and Me’s” Andrea Brillantes.

Also expected to grace the event are “Dirty Linen” cast members Xyriel Manabat, Sean Tristan, Raven Rigor, Rans Rifol, and CJ Navato, “Teen Clash” stars Jayda Avanzado, Aljon Mendoza, Kobie Brown, Andi Abaya, and Bianca de Vera, and “Pinoy Big Brother” alumnae Karina Bautista, Anji Salvacion, and Shanaia Gomez.

Adding more fun and excitement to the magical night are the members of P-pop groups BINI (Gwen, Stacey, Mikha, Maloi, Colet, Aiah, and Sheena), BGYO (Nate, Gelo, JL, Akira, and Mikki), and global pop group HORI7ON.

Fans can also watch out for promising stars AC Bonifacio, Gillian Vicencio, Louise Abuel, Daniela Stranner, and Angela Ken.

The Star Magical Prom also has a few surprises in store such as the launch of a new Star Magic group, the Sweet 16 and Debutantes portions, and the much-awaited coronation of the Prom King and Queen.

Fans are invited, albeit online, to witness the red carpet and prom festivities by tuning in to the livestream on Star Magic’s YouTube channel.

The upcoming prom night comes just several months after the Star Magical Christmas event last November.

More than 100 Star Magic talents gathered at the ballroom of the Sheraton Manila Hotel last year for a thanksgiving event dubbed the Star Magical Christmas to celebrate the holiday season.

Funds raised during the event went to Anawim, a home for the poor and abandoned elderly people founded by preacher Bo Sanchez in Rodriguez, Rizal.

RELATED VIDEO