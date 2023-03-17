American pop superstar Taylor Swift is set to drop four unreleased songs in celebration of her upcoming "The Eras Tour."

The singer-songwriter made the announcement through an Instagram Stories update on Friday morning (Manila time).

“In celebration of The Eras Tour I’m releasing four previously unreleased songs tonight at midnight,” the "Anti-Hero" singer wrote.

The four songs are “Eyes Open (Taylor’s Version),” “Safe & Sound (Ft. Joy Williams and John Paul White) (Taylor’s Version),” “If This Was a Movie (Taylor’s Version)” and “All of the Girls You Loved Before.”

Swift also uploaded snaps of what appears to be taken from her rehearsals for her upcoming tour.

Fans of Swift expressed their excitement as the hashtag #taylor became the top trending topic on microblogging site Twitter on Friday.

Taylor's "The Eras Tour" will kick off on March 18 in Glendale, Arizona.