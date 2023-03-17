(UPDATED) American pop superstar Taylor Swift on Friday noon (Manila time) has dropped four unreleased songs in celebration of her "The Eras Tour."

Don’t close your eyes just yet – Taylor just released four new songs to celebrate the start of #TSTheErasTour! ✨



Listen now: https://t.co/zhixEGQdwS



“In celebration of The Eras Tour I’m releasing four previously unreleased songs tonight at midnight,” the "Anti-Hero" singer wrote.

The four songs are “Eyes Open (Taylor’s Version),” “Safe & Sound (Ft. Joy Williams and John Paul White) (Taylor’s Version),” “If This Was a Movie (Taylor’s Version)” and “All of the Girls You Loved Before.”

Swift also uploaded snaps of what appears to be taken from her rehearsals for her upcoming tour.

Fans of Swift expressed their excitement as the hashtag #taylor became the top trending topic on microblogging site Twitter on Friday.

Taylor's "The Eras Tour" will kick off on March 18 in Glendale, Arizona.