Home  >  Entertainment

Taylor Swift drops 4 unreleased songs before 'The Eras Tour'

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 17 2023 12:01 PM | Updated as of Mar 17 2023 02:49 PM

(UPDATED) American pop superstar Taylor Swift on Friday noon (Manila time) has dropped four unreleased songs in celebration of her "The Eras Tour." 

Taylor Swift to drop 4 unreleased songs before 'The Eras Tour'


“In celebration of The Eras Tour I’m releasing four previously unreleased songs tonight at midnight,” the "Anti-Hero" singer wrote.

The four songs are “Eyes Open (Taylor’s Version),” “Safe & Sound (Ft. Joy Williams and John Paul White) (Taylor’s Version),” “If This Was a Movie (Taylor’s Version)” and “All of the Girls You Loved Before.” 

Swift also uploaded snaps of what appears to be taken from her rehearsals for her upcoming tour.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

Fans of Swift expressed their excitement as the hashtag #taylor became the top trending topic on microblogging site Twitter on Friday.

Taylor's "The Eras Tour" will kick off on March 18 in Glendale, Arizona. 

 

Read More:  Taylor Swift   The Eras Tour  