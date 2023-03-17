MANILA -- Singer-model Sam Hashimoto has released his latest single "Before The Night Disappears" under Tarsier Records.





""Before The Night Disappears' is almost like an anti-love song. It's about a person or it's about that feeling of having the capacity to truly love somebody but you are not quite ready to commit to long-term love. So what you are willing to give is just one night of giving this person everything you've got. That passion pretending like that they are the love of your life but knowing that in the morning that they're gonna be gone so you give them all you got before the night disappears," the Asian-American singer said on TeleRadyo's Sakto on Friday. Watch more News on iWantTFC ""Before The Night Disappears' is almost like an anti-love song. It's about a person or it's about that feeling of having the capacity to truly love somebody but you are not quite ready to commit to long-term love. So what you are willing to give is just one night of giving this person everything you've got. That passion pretending like that they are the love of your life but knowing that in the morning that they're gonna be gone so you give them all you got before the night disappears," the Asian-American singer said on TeleRadyo's Sakto on Friday.

"Before The Night Disappears' is now available on various music streaming platforms.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Hashimoto was already a successful fitness trainer and commercial model since he moved to the Philippines in 2018. However, he has loved music since childhood.

In a previous statement, Hashimoto shared his hope to create more songs that tug at the heartstrings and resonate with listeners.

“I want to create music that makes people feel something. Whether it's emotions I'm feeling or understanding a story I'm telling,” he said.

In 2021, he released the single "You" under Tarsier Records.