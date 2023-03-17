MANILA -- Kapamilya actress-host Jolina Magdangal stood as a godparent to Nikki Valdez's daughter Olivia during her rite of confirmation on Wednesday.

On Instagram, Valdez shared snaps from the ceremony held at Santuario De San Jose in Greenhills.

"MARCH 15, 2023 is the day you, our beloved Olivia, has received the Sacrament of Confirmation. Thank you, Ninang @mariajolina_ig for accepting the role of partnering with us to guide Olivia. Legal na talaga tayong magkumare," Valdez wrote.

"Anak, may you soldier on to strengthen this life God has given you and defend your faith through the gifts of the Holy Spirit.," she added.

For her part, Magdangal said she is proud to be Olivia's godmother.

"So proud to be your Ninang my dear Liv. At wala na talagang makakapaghiwalay sa 'tin Prek @nikkivaldez. Ninang sa kumpil naman ang usapan dito. Haha!" Magdangal wrote.

Magdangal and Valdez are long-time friends. Aside from working together on TV shows and films, they are known for recording the 1999 hit “Chuva Choo Choo.”

