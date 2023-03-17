BGYO trends on Twitter with 'It's Showtime' performance

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- P-pop Idols BGYO trended on Twitter after appearing on "It's Showtime" on Friday with Kim Chiu, where they performing the #13SangkapSarapDance for a fast-food chain's halo-halo.

The P-Pop Idols delivered a cool performance on a hot summer day, garnering 12,000 Tweets with 'BGYO CHOWKING HALOHALO' and 13,000 Tweets with '#13SangkapSarapSummer.’

BGYO, currently one of the Philippines' hottest P-pop groups, is a five-member Pinoy pop band under Star Music comprised of Gelo, Akira, JL, Mikki, and Nate. On January 29, 2021, the Aces of P-pop made their official debut as BGYO.

ABS-CBN's homegrown P-pop boy group recently celebrated its second anniversary with a fancon, which featured their latest songs from their recent album, "Be Us," last March 12. -- Bryan Gadingan