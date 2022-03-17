Star Music artist Pippen releases debut single 'Sabik'

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Singer-songwriter Pippen has released his debut single "Sabik" under Star Music.



“’Sabik’ is the result of my personal experiences with my loved one. Her family never really liked me, but she fought for me,” Pippin said in a statement.

The new Star Magic artist added that because of his girlfriend’s courage, their relationship was allowed to continue but with a condition that they will not see each other for an entire year.





This "led me to write the song because I experienced the pain of enforced distance,” said Pippen, who is also an actor and a music teacher.



"Sabik," composed and produced by Pippen with his manager and mentor Cesar Evangelista Buendia, aims to "capture the agony of someone who is miles away from his lover."

The song was arranged by TBear Music and Pippen, while Tommy Katigbak provided its guitar and bass tracks.



Aside from songwriting and music production, Pippen is also a skilled instrumentalist.